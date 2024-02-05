Live Radio
Loews: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 5, 2024, 6:24 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported earnings of $446 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.99 per share.

The commercial property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $4.26 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.43 billion, or $6.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.9 billion.

