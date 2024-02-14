Lithia Motors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $213.5 million.…

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $213.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medford, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $7.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.11 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $7.67 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1 billion, or $36.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.04 billion.

