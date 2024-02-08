Lions Gate: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss of $106.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $975.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGF.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGF.A

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.