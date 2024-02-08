Lincoln National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.24 billion…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.24 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $7.35. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.45 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $700 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.97 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $752 million, or $4.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.03 billion.

