Lilly: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.19 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $9.35 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.24 billion, or $5.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.12 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.20 to $12.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $40.4 billion to $41.6 billion.

