Lesaka Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

Listen now to WTOP News

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The payments company posted revenue of $143.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSAK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.