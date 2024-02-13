Leidos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $229 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $229 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.66. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $3.98 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $199 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.44 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $7.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.7 billion to $16.1 billion.

