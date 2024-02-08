Legget & Platt: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported a loss of $297.3…

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported a loss of $297.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $136.8 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.73 billion.

Legget & Platt expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.35 billion to $4.65 billion.

