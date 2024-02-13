LCI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $837.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $836 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.2 million, or $2.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.78 billion.

