Lazard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $63.6 million. The…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $63.6 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $806 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $761 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $655.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $75.5 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.