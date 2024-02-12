Lattice: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $98.7 million.…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $98.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $170.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lattice said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $150 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSCC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.