Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported net income of $51.5 million…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported net income of $51.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $485.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LANC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.