Krispy Kreme: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.6…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $450.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.9 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.69 billion.

Krispy Kreme expects full-year earnings in the range of 27 cents to 31 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNUT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.