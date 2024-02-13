Kratos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Tuesday reported…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.4 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $273.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.9 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $260 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.

