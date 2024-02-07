Knowles: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Wednesday reported net income of $47.4 million in…

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Wednesday reported net income of $47.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $215.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $72.4 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $707.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $200 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KN

