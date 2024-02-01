Kirby: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $61.9 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $61.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.04.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $799.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $222.9 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.09 billion.

