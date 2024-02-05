Kforce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported net income of $15.7 million in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported net income of $15.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 82 cents.

The staffing company posted revenue of $363.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.1 million, or $3.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $351 million to $359 million.

