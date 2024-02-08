Kenvue: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $327 million. The…

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $327 million.

The Skillman, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The consumer health company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.66 billion, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $15.44 billion.

Kenvue expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

