Kemper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $51.4 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 78 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $272.1 million, or $4.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.95 billion.

