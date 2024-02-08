Kellanova: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27 million. The Chicago-based company…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The the maker of Pringles and other snacks posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $951 million, or $2.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.12 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on K at https://www.zacks.com/ap/K

