Johnson Outdoor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 2, 2024, 6:08 AM

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported earnings of $4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 38 cents.

The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $138.6 million in the period.

