J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $7.3 million.

The Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $348.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JJSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JJSF

