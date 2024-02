TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index beats its 1989 record to close at 39,098.68.

Listen now to WTOP News

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index beats its 1989 record to close at 39,098.68.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.