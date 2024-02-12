James Hardie: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported net income of $145.1 million in…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported net income of $145.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $978.3 million in the period.

