Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $171.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.01 billion.

Jacobs Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $8.20 per share.

