Jack Henry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $92 million.

The Monett, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $545.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $539.5 million.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings to be $5.09 to $5.13 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion.

