ITT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $91.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $829.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $811.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $410.5 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.28 billion.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.90 per share.

