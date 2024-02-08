Iteris: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Thursday reported earnings of $355,000 in its fiscal…

Listen now to WTOP News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Thursday reported earnings of $355,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The vehicle detection and traffic control company posted revenue of $42.1 million in the period.

Iteris expects full-year revenue in the range of $171 million to $173 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.