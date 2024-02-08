IRadimed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.5 million…

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Winter Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 39 cents per share.

The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.2 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $65.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, iRadimed expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $17 million to $17.3 million for the fiscal first quarter.

IRadimed expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.52 to $1.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $72 million to $74 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRMD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.