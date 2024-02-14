IQVIA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $469 million.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $469 million.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.84 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.36 billion, or $7.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.98 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.95 to $11.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.4 billion to $15.65 billion.

