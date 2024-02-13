IPG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41.4…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 89 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $298.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $218.9 million, or $4.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, IPG said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $265 million.

