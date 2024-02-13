Investors Title: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.8…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $3.09 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $53.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.7 million, or $11.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $224.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITIC

