Intevac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intevac Inc. (IVAC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The producer of manufacturing equipment used in the disk drive, solar, semiconductor and photonics industries posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.2 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $52.7 million.

