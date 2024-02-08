Interpublic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $463.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $463.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.59 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 billion, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

