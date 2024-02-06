Intapp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.2…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Intapp expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $107.5 million to $108.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Intapp expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 35 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $422.5 million to $426.5 million.

