Inspire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.8 million.

The Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $192.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.2 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $624.8 million.

