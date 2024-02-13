Innospec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported net income of $37.8 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported net income of $37.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.84 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $494.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $139.1 million, or $5.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.

