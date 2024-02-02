Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Feb. 5

American Healthcare REIT – Irvine, Calif., 56 million shares, priced $12-$15, managed by BofA Securities/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol AHR. Business: Healthcare REIT with 298 properties in the US and UK.

Amphitrite Digital – St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, 1.8 million shares, priced $3.50-$4.50, managed by Kingswood Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE American symbol AMDI. Business: Provides maritime tours and activities in the US and Virgin Islands.

BBB Foods – Mexico City, Mexico, 28.1 million shares, priced $14.50-$16.50, managed by JP Morgan/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol TBBB. Business: Operates grocery stores in Mexico.

BioLingus – Hergiswil, Switzerland, 400 thousand shares, priced at $20, managed by Univest Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SUBL. Business: Switzerland-based Phase 1 biotech developing sublingual peptides for diabetes.

Fortera Group (The) – Jacksonville, Fla., 18 million shares, priced $15-$18, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol TFG. Business: Insurance company focused on business lines and fee-based services.

Kyverna Therapeutics – Emeryville, Calif., 11.1 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by JP Morgan/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol KYTX. Business: Phase 2-ready biotech developing cell therapies for autoimmune diseases.

Legato Merger III – New York, 17.5 million shares, priced at $10, managed by BTIG/Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Proposed NYSE American symbol LEGT.U. Business: Blank check company.

Metros Development – Tokyo, Japan, 1 million shares, priced 8-$9, managed by Boustead Securities/EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MTRS. Business: Real Estate.

