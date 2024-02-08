Ingles: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported earnings of $43.4 million in…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported earnings of $43.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.28 per share.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period.

