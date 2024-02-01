Live Radio
Home » Latest News » ING: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ING: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

wtopstaff

February 1, 2024, 5:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — ING Groep NV (ING) on Thursday reported net income of $1.68 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Amsterdam-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $5.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.82 billion, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.89 billion, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ING

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up