Incyte: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $201.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $597.6 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.7 billion.

