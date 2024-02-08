Impinj: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its fourth…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $43.4 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $307.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Impinj expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $72 million to $75 million for the fiscal first quarter.

