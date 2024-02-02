Imperial Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported net income of $1 billion…

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.81.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $9.63 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.62 billion, or $6.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMO

