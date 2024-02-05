Idexx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $194.5 million.…

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $194.5 million.

The Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had net income of $2.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $901.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $888.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $845 million, or $10.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.66 billion.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $10.84 to $11.33 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.93 billion to $4.04 billion.

