Idex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $108.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $788.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $769 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $596.1 million, or $7.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Idex expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $1.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $794.2 million to $802.6 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Idex expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.15 to $8.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.39 billion.

