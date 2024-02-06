Ichor Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.9 million…

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $203.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $43 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $811.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ichor Holdings expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $210 million for the fiscal first quarter.

