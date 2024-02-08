ICE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $373 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $373 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.2 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.37 billion, or $4.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.99 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.