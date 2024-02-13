IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Tuesday reported profit of $712,000 in…

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Tuesday reported profit of $712,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period.

