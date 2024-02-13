IAC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $327.8 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $327.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $3.70 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 73 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The Y posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $265.9 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.37 billion.

