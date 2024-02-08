I3 Verticals: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Thursday reported profit of $1.1 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Thursday reported profit of $1.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $92 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.9 million.

I3 Verticals expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.52 to $1.64 per share, with revenue in the range of $385 million to $400 million.

